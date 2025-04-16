Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 156.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 45,224 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $226.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.76. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.68 and a 52 week high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

