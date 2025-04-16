Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,016,867 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Aptiv worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus raised Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.5 %

Aptiv stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

