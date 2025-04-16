Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,719 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Arvinas worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after buying an additional 367,343 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,000. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 263,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,845,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arvinas from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush cut Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Arvinas Stock Up 2.4 %

Arvinas stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $521.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $150,724.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,911.91. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arvinas

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.