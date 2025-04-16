Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 965.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.25 and a 12 month high of $277.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

