Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 358.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,668 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $68,350.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,173.32. The trade was a 5.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 61,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $494,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,120. This represents a 8.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,898 shares of company stock worth $2,753,094 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

