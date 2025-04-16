B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Strong-Buy” Rating

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.94.

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.62 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Gregory Barnes acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.07 per share, with a total value of C$203,500.00. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,496 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$333,009.60. Insiders sold a total of 535,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

