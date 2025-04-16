B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Strong-Buy” Rating

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
BTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.94.
Get Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold
B2Gold Trading Down 1.9 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Gregory Barnes acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.07 per share, with a total value of C$203,500.00. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,496 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$333,009.60. Insiders sold a total of 535,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.