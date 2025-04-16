BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $106.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.82. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 40.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
