Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bango Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average

Bango PLC (LON:BGOGet Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.52 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.02). Bango shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.05), with a volume of 188,514 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £60.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.47.

In other news, insider Marcus Weldon bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625 ($27,296.19). Corporate insiders own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Bango Company Profile

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

