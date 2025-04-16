Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,887 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 803.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $50.73.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Further Reading

