Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 490.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,970,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EQC opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $171.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

