Bank of Montreal Can Buys 11,608 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,507,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,080,000 after acquiring an additional 85,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $408,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,232,000 after purchasing an additional 352,754 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,368,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,320,000 after buying an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,124,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,894,000 after buying an additional 91,822 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

