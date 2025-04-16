Bank of Montreal Can Buys 312,476 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of Tilray worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tilray by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tilray by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,997 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Tilray by 454.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 105,671 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tilray by 176.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Tilray Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $443.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Profile

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.