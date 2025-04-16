Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

