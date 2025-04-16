Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,523,619 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.51% of Ferroglobe worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.05 million, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $6.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This is a boost from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Featured Articles

