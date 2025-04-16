Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYY opened at $130.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.40. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $116.99 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

