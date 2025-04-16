Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in News were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in News by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of News by 2,892.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

News Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.26. News Co. has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. News’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.