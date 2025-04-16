Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 471.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,695,000 after buying an additional 10,172,696 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $72,431,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,349,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,790,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,599 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

Newell Brands Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

