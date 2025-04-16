Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

