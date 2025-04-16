Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.93 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 6.58% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 736.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 16,638 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

