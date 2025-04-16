Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.97 Million Stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,744 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 67,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,857,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $467,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,283 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 3,459,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,783 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,043,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,934,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,651,000 after purchasing an additional 542,463 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AU opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

