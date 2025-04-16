Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 34.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $39,638.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares in the company, valued at $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALV. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Pareto Securities downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

