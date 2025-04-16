Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,947,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,155,000 after buying an additional 485,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 185,389 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. This represents a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.