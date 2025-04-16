Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CI&T were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CI&T by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CI&T by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,448,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Stock Performance

NYSE CINT opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CI&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $112.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.68 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

CI&T Profile

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

