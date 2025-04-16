Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.29 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 479,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

