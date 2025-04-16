Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.53 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Toro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Toro by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 260,746 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,043,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Toro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Toro by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,838,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Toro Stock Down 1.3 %

Toro stock opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

