Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.56 Million Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,040 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 99,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can's holdings in HSBC were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

