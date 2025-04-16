Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.48% of Metals Acquisition worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 906,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 334,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Metals Acquisition by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Metals Acquisition by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 46,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Metals Acquisition by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTAL opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Metals Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

