Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.85 Million Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 236.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.72.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

