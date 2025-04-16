Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.17 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,371,000 after buying an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

