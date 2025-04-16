Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

