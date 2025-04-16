Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,568 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Unum Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,751. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

