Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,442 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

