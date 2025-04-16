Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 368 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,202,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

