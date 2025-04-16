Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 41,750 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $820.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,765.75. This trade represents a 2.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UUUU shares. Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

