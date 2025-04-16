Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 2,076.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 339.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,279 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 66.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt lowered NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.