Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

OC stock opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.00. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.58.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

