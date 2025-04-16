Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 122,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $25.01.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.95.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

