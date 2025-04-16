Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,712,000 after buying an additional 2,344,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About ArcelorMittal

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.