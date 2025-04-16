Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848,223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 85.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 981,964 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.35.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,224. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

