Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,089,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,614,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $8,473,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,348.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 339,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 325,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,033,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

