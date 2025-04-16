Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,402 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,984,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,509,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,947,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 675.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 384,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,555,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYZ opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

