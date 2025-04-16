Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,437 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TNL opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,121.20. This represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Travel + Leisure

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

