Bank of Montreal Can Sells 17,527 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.27% of Sprott worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Sprott by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,561,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,835,000 after buying an additional 100,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,936,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 757.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 163,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sprott by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,758 shares in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SII opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $49.12.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 million. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

SII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

