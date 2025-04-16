Bank of Montreal Can Sells 189,944 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,944 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.