Bank of Montreal Can Sells 194,221 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $57,194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,375,000 after buying an additional 1,350,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,936,000 after buying an additional 985,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,148,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,170,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,851,000 after acquiring an additional 753,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 426.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

