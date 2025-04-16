Bank of Montreal Can Sells 224,635 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Genpact worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Genpact by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

