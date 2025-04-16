Bank of Montreal Can Sells 23,255 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,294 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,839,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Elastic by 843.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $513,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $250,071.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,852.68. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 145.05 and a beta of 1.19. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.47.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

