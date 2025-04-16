Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,414 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

PAC stock opened at $185.36 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $146.62 and a 1 year high of $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

