Bank of Montreal Can Sells 270 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $245.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.38 and a 12 month high of $387.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

