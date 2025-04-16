Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,272 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 347.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Robert Half by 20.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on RHI

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.